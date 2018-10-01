Am letzten Freitag platzte die Bombe: Im deutschen Magazin «Der Spiegel» erhebt die 34-jährige US-Amerikanerin Kathryn Mayorga schwere Vorwürfe gegen Cristiano Ronaldo. 2009 sei sie von Ronaldo in Las Vegas vergewaltigt worden. Damit die Geschichte nicht publik wird, habe der fünffache Weltfussballer für 375’000 Dollar ihr Schweigen gekauft. Am Donnerstag reichte sie beim zuständigen Gericht in Nevada Klage ein.

Schon vor anderthalb Jahren veröffentlichte der «Spiegel» die Geschichte. Damals wollte das mutmassliche Opfer allerdings nicht mit der deutschen Zeitschrift über den Vorfall sprechen, weshalb die ganz grossen Schlagzeilen ausblieben. Ronaldos Anwälte taten die Vorwürfe damals als «piece of journalist fiction» («freie journalistische Erfindung») ab. Fast zehn Jahre später wird der Fall nun wieder aufgerollt, denn Mayorga will nicht mehr Schweigen.

Im Spiegel und in der öffentlich zugänglichen Anklageschrifterzählt sie, wie sie die Nacht damals erlebt hat. Wie sie den Fussballprofi im Rahmen eines Promotionsjobs am 13. Juni 2009 im Rain Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas an einer Bar kennengelernt hat. Wie er sie nach ihrer Nummer gefragt hat. Wie sie in sein Hotelzimmer gegangen ist. Wie es zur Vergewaltigung gekommen ist. Wie sie am Tag danach zur Polizei gegangen ist, ohne Ronaldos Namen zu nennen. Wie es zur aussergerichtligen Schweigegeldzahlung von 375'000 Dollar gekommen ist.

Ronaldo hat nie abgestritten, in jener Nacht Sex mit Mayorga gehabt zu haben, für ihn hatte es sich damals um «einvernehmlichen Sex» gehandelt. Am Freitagabend äusserte sich der 33-jährige Portugiese in einem Live-Video auf Instagram wie folgt zu den Vorwürfen:

«Was sie heute gesagt haben? Das sind Fake News. Es ist normal, dass jemand mit meinem Namen berühmt werden will. Das gehört zu meinem Job. Ich bin ein glücklicher Mann.»

Am Sonntag kündigt Ronaldos deutscher Anwalt Christan Schertz in einem Statement an, den «Spiegel» auf Schadenersatz verklagen zu wollen. Aus seiner Sicht seien Mayorgas Anschuldigungen «eklatant rechtswidrig». Es handle sich um eine «unzulässige Verdachtsberichterstattung aus dem Bereich der Intimsphäre». Und Schertz weiter: «Es dürfte sich vorliegend um eine der schwersten Verletzungen von Persönlichkeitsrechten aus den letzten Jahren handeln.»

Das will der «Spiegel»-Autor Christoph Winterbach so nicht stehenlassen. In 25 Tweets erläutert er, warum das Nachrichtenmagazin den Vergewaltigungsvorwurf öffentlich gemacht hat.

Die wichtigsten Punkte:

Winterbach ...

  • ... erläutert, dass der «Spiegel» Ronaldo 2017 vor der Veröffentlichung des ersten Artikels mit allen Vorwürfen im Voraus konfrontiert habe, er und seine Anwälte aber nichts dazu sagen wollten.
  • ... zeigt auf, dass der «Spiegel» 2017 Hinweise hatte, dass es sich bei der von Mayorga beschuldigten Person («Mr. D») um Ronaldo handelte und dass das Magazin über unterschriebene Dokumente verfügt.
  • ... erklärt, dass der «Spiegel»-Artikel nicht von einer Person in einer Woche recherchiert worden sei. Rund 20 Personen hätten wochenlang daran gearbeitet.
  • ... sagt, dass der «Spiegel» im Besitz eines sehr «heiklen» Dokuments sei, das widersprüchliche Aussagen von Ronaldo bezüglich des «einvernehmlichen Sex» aufzeige. In einem Fragebogen, den Ronaldos portugiesische Anwälte 2009 mit ihm durchgehen mussten, stehe, Mayorga habe gemäss Ronaldo «mehrfach Nein und Stopp gesagt».
  • ... erklärt, wie beim «Spiegel» gearbeitet wird. Wie «Fakten-Checker» den Artikel vor der Veröffentlichung auf seine Richtigkeit prüfen. 
  • ... bemerkt, dass Ronaldos Anwalt nicht mehr von einem «piece of journalist fiction» (wie 2017) oder von «Fake News» (wie Ronaldo selbst) spreche. Er sage nur, dass die Informationen «zu persönlich» seien, um veröffentlicht zu werden.
  • ... fügt an, dass er dem widerspreche, weil Ronaldo eine der grössten Berühmtheiten der Welt sei und ernsthafte Anschuldigungen gegen ihn vorlägen.
  • ... bemerkt, dass der Vorwurf, Mayorga wolle durch Ronaldos Namen berühmt werden, für ihn haltlos sei. Wäre ihr das wichtig, hätte sie bereits 2009 bei der Polizei Ronaldos Namen genannt, was sie aber nicht getan hat. Ihr gehe es darum, ihre posttraumatische Belastungsstörung zu verarbeiten.

Die 25 Winterbach-Tweets im Original:

Wie geht's nun weiter?

Mayorgas Anwalt Leslie Stovall hat eine Zivilklage im US-Bundesstaat Nevada eingereicht. Eine «kriminelle Verschwörung zur Behinderung der strafrechtlichen Verfolgung von Cristiano Ronaldo» wirft Stovall nun der Gegenseite vor. «Die Klägerin war mental nicht fähig und in der Lage, an Verhandlungen zu einer aussergerichtlichen Einigung teilzunehmen», schreibt Stovall.

Für die traumatischen Folgen, unter denen Mayorga leide, fordert der Anwalt in mehreren Schritten Schadensersatz von mindestens 50'000 US-Dollar. Die Folgen der Klage sind unklar. Fest steht: Wer in Nevada wegen einer Vergewaltigung verurteilt wird, dem droht eine lebenslange Haftstrafe.