Vier Tote Rehe innerhalb fünf Tagen – Jagdaufseher und Polizei vermuten wildernde Hunde

Links zu SZ über Leinenpflicht:
https://www.solothurnerzeitung.ch/solothurn/kanton-solothurn/nun-ist-klar-zwischen-april-und-juli-muessen-hunde-in-den-solothurner-waeldern-an-die-leine-132021250
https://www.solothurnerzeitung.ch/solothurn/kanton-solothurn/leinenpflicht-wird-zeitlich-doch-ausgedehnt-raeumlich-aber-nicht-131752224
Bild:
Link zum Jagdgesetz:
https://www.admin.ch/opc/de/classified-compilation/19860156/index.html
Link zur Jagdverordnung:
https://so.ch/fileadmin/internet/vwd/vwd-awjf-jagd/pdf/Jagdgesetz.pdf