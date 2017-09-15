Die Polizei teilte mit, sie habe Kenntnis von einem Vorfall an der Haltestelle Parsons Green. Pendler haben laut der britischen "The Sun" Verbrennungen im Gesicht davongetragen.
We're aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed. More information as we get it.— BTP (@BTP) 15. September 2017
Dieses Foto, das auf Twitter gepostet wurde, soll den Lidl-Sack zeigen, in dem sich ein noch brennender Plastikbehälter. Dessen Inhalt soll explodiert sein. Die Informationen sind allerdings nicht gesichert:
Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london pic.twitter.com/1yXOsFVAJ1— Andy Webb (@andyjohnw) September 15, 2017
Still unclear but very scary - extremely heavy armed police presence now #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/WkodyNsfk0— Alex Littlefield (@A_Littlefield) 15. September 2017
Die Polizei ist mit einem Grossaufgebot vor Ort:
Huge police presence at Parsons Green. Was told by a police officer to "get somewhere safe as quickly as I can". pic.twitter.com/944FhPiDzk— Steven Slayford (@stevenslayford) 15. September 2017
